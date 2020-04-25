With 40 New COVID-19 Cases, J-K's Count Reaches 494

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Forty new COVID-19 cases, all from the Kashmir region, were confirmed on Saturday according to Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning. With this the total number of positive cases in the region now stands at 494.Meanwhile, Kansal also said that the maximum number of COVID-19 tests were conducted in J-K in the past 24 hours with over 1,071 samples being tested.He also said that one more death has been reported due to the infection from the region."Finally J-K breaks the 1000 test barrier- 1071 samples tested in the last 24 hours. But that also means more positives- so 40 new cases today- all from Kashmir. Total positive cases now 494. Jammu-57 Kashmir-437. An unfortunate death too; total deaths now 6," he tweeted. (ANI)

