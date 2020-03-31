With 6 New COVID-19 Cases in Bihar, Total Rises to 21

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 21 in the State on Tuesday after 6 more cases were reported, Bihar Health Department said."Today, a total of 6 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar. Out of these 4 are from Siwan and 1 each from Gopalganj and Gaya. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 21," the Health Department stated.Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24-hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.Of this little less than 1,400 cases, there are 1,238 active while 124 cured. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)