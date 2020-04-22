With 92 New Cases, Delhi's COVID-19 Count Soars to 2,248

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): With 92 new COVID-19 positive cases, the total number of positive coronavirus cases has risen to 2,248 in the national capital, said the Health Department on Wednesday.The count is inclusive of 1,476 patients who are active cases and 724 patients have recovered. With one new fatality reported due to the virus, the number of deaths in the national capital rose to 48.With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, the said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged or migrated. (ANI)

