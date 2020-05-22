With Inadequate Protective Equipment, Security Guards Deployed at HP Secretariat Fear of Contracting COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Security guards deployed at the state secretariat here expressed fear that reporting for duty and interacting with people everyday without any protective gear may put themselves at risk of being infected with COVID-19.A security guard said that they are not being provided with adequate protective equipment in view of the crisis."We were given a pair of gloves each that has torn. We should get proper personal protective equipment," said Hari Singh, a guard, on Thursday.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh has reported 152 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, which include 59 cured or discharged and three deaths. (ANI)

