With No Money or Food to Eat, Migrant Labourer Tries to End Life

Gorakhpur (UP), May 13 (PTI) A 25-year-old labourer tried to commit suicide here on Wednesday after he ran out of money and had nothing to eat, police said.

Deepu Patel, who lost his job following lockdown, started walking towards his home in Bihar from Pune, they said.

Patel, a resident of Sivan district in Bihar, says he left his workplace in Pune with Rs 1,300.

He got a lift and somehow reached Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, and by this time, he had exhausted all his money, police said.

With no money or food to eat, he went to Nausad bus station here and climbed to the third floor of a house in front of the station.

He then tried to hang himself with his 'Gamcha' (scarf), but people noticed him and informed the police.

Sub Inspector of Nausad police post, Bhupendra Tiwari and other policemen reached the spot and pacified him. They also gave him food and Rs 1,500, an official said.

SP (North) Arvind Pandey said Patel will be sent to a shelter home and if he is found coronavirus-infected, he will be quarantined.

