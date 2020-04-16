With Three More Deaths, COVID-19 Toll in West Bengal Goes to 10

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal has risen to ten with three more people dying due to the virus in the state."Three more deaths have been reported as per the audit committee. Total death is 10," state Chief Secretary Rajiv Sinha said.A total of 24 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 144 in the state on Thursday.He said that 3.47 lakh PPEs, 2,23,000 of which have been made by MSMEs in the state, were distributed to the medical professional including doctors and ASHA workers.He also said that 3,915 persons, who were in quarantine, have been sent home. (ANI)

