Woman Appeals to Authorities to Take Care of Her Husband Admitted for Coronavirus in LNJP Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A woman in an emotional video appealed to authorities in Delhi to take proper care of her husband who tested positive for coronavirus and was taken for treatment in LNJP hospital.

Sweta Gupta, in a video, claimed that her husband was not being attended to even though he had high fever.

Springing into action, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said he got in touch with the doctors at LNJP Hospital and asked them to address this matter with urgency.

In a video posted on Twitter, the patient's wife Sweta Gupta narrated how her husband tested positive on April 16 and was taken to LNJP hospital where he was still waiting for treatment.

Pandey said he received a call from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who asked him to look into the matter.

"A team of doctors attended Arvind ji (Gupta's husband). I have also conveyed to Sweta ji that her husband is being well taken care of," Pandey said in a video message.

