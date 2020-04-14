Woman from Mizoram Tested COVID-19 Positive in Mumbai

Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman from Mizoram has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mumbai, state Health Minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said on Tuesday.

The woman reached Mumbai in February and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of some other ailment. As she was suffering from fever, her swab sample was tested and the result was found to be positive on Monday, the minister said in a statement here.

She was then shifted from the private hospital to the ICU of a designated Covid-19 facility, he said.

She was found asymptomatic on Tuesday and her sample was collected for another test, the result of which is yet to come, he said.

Lalthangliana said the sample of the woman's husband has not been collected and it would be done only when required.

The health minister said a total of 48 people from Mizoram - 16 patients and 32 attendants - are currently lodged at the Mizoram House in Mumbai.

Medical experts from Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday screened the inmates and have taken samples of 22 of them for test, he said.

They did not show any symptoms of novel coronavirus, he said.

The minister said that the Mizoram house was sanitized with disinfectant on Tuesday.

He said the state government has traced 11 people, who came into contact with the woman and returned to Mizoram from Mumbai after March 15, were put under home quarantine.

A senior doctor in Shillong, who belonged to the Mizo community, has also tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday, Lalthangliana said and asked the Mizo people in Shillong not to panic as the patient was stable.

The lone COVID-19 patient undergoing treatment in Mizoram is recovering, the minister said.

The patient, who was pursuing higher studies in Amsterdam, tested positive for novel coronavirus on March 25.

