Woman Hangs Self in Toilet of Nagpur Government Hospital

Nagpur, May 19 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide in the toilet of Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday, police said.

An official identified the deceased as Mamta Bhade (37), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and said her husband Bhimrao was admitted in the hospital.

"She entered the toilet of ward 6 and hanged herself from the iron grill of the window. The incident happened at around 6:30pm. A case has been registered," the Ajni police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)