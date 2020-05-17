Woman in UP's Bahraich Provides Slippers for Migrant Workers Heading Home

Bahraich (UP), May 17 (PTI) Peeved over the sight of slippers lying unsold with an elderly poor man, a young woman here distributed them to migrant workers who were heading home amid the ongoing lockdown.

Yashvi Modi bought the slippers and gave them to some labourers who were returning home on foot.

On Saturday, when Yashvi came down from her house, she saw an elderly man selling the slippers on a cart along with another person.

She said, "For the past few days, I have been seeing migrant labourers walking back to their homes, and some of them barefoot. At that time, I thought that people are giving these migrant labourers water, food, biscuits, but no one is giving them slippers to wear."

She assured that till the lockdown continues, she will collect money along with her friends to hand over slippers to the needy migrant labourers walking in the heat.

The daughter of a cloth merchant, Yashvi lives with her parents here in Bahraich and is pursuing a make-up course.

Bahraich District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar praised the young woman's move and said that such initiatives enhance the working spirit among the officials and workers.

