Woman Names Newborn After Delhi Cop Who Helped Her Reach Hospital

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): A woman has named her newborn baby after the Delhi Police Constable Dayaveer Singh, who helped her reach the hospital in the city on Thursday.Anupama said that within five to ten minutes the cop came to help her. "I have named my child Dayaveer," said Anupama, the mother. Dayaveer came to the rescue of the pregnant woman after the woman's father-in-law called the police for help.The cop took the woman to Hindu Rao Hospital after the family was waiting for an ambulance but it did not arrive for two hours."They were trying to arrange an ambulance. When the ambulance did not arrive, they called our SHO. I was asked to rush to the woman's aid," said Dayaveer.Ashok Vihar Police Station SHO Arti Sharma said that Constable Dayaveer went to help the woman as soon as the call was received. "Delhi Police is ready to provide all help to the people amid the lockdown," she added. (ANI)

