Women Officers of Hyderabad City Police Prepare Video to Spread Awareness About COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12 (ANI): In a collective effort, the women police officers of Hyderabad City Police have prepared a video to spread awareness about COVID-19.Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said: "In the COVID-19 crisis situation, the women officers have assumed more responsibility. They have undertaken confidence-building exercises.""In a collective effort today, a video is being released which has a message. The women officers have given a message to the society," he added.Kumar further said that Hyderabad City Police through an unprecedented effort is providing services for the past eight weeks."Hyderabad has around 600 coronavirus positive cases in the city. Compared to other cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, the situation is better in Hyderabad," he said. (ANI)

