Women Police Officers Celebrate Mother's Day with a Slice of Cake

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): Women police officials on Sunday expressed gratitude to all the female corona warriors who are in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, by cutting a cake on the occasion of Mothers' Day."This mothers' Day is dedicated to all the lady police officials, lady doctors, nurses and para medical staff who are deployed for fighting COVID-19. Even mothers at home in a way are serving the country by taking care of their families," said Sharda Chaudhary, Inspector-in-Charge, Mahila Police Station, Hazratganj Lucknow.After the celebrations, the women officers were seen using the hand sanitizers and also following social distancing as a precautionary measure to prevent deadly virus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)