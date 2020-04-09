Women SHGs in Odisha Prepare Masks for COVID-19 Warriors

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], April 9 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over shortage of protective gear as the COVID-19 cases surge across the country, women Self Help Groups (SHG) under Mission Shakti and Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM) prepared face masks for police force, sanitation and frontline workers of the urban local bodies (ULBs) of Keonjhar district.These cotton masks have been produced as per the Government norms, informed District Administration, Keonjhar.As per the department of Mission Shakti, Odisha SHGs have prepared more than 10 lakh masks till the date across the State in different district."The members of SHGs under Mission Shakti have been harbingers in awareness drive on COVID-19, stretching the message from village to urban areas within three days. During the lockdown, SHG Members, assisted by District Administration have been able to provide essential commodities through 600 shops and mobile facilities," said Sujata Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Director of Mission Shakti, Govt of Odisha during a press conference on Tuesday.She added saying that they have been instrumental in preparing 25 lakh meals for destitute and helpless people."Around 70 lakh mothers involved in SHG activities have been requested to do policing in their homes and to pursue their family members for secured home stay," she added.Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed his gratitude towards the members of Mission Shakti SHGs for their support during the coronavirus outbreak."I am heartened by the all-round response of women especially members of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) during this critical time," a release quoted Patnaik as saying.The release also said that Mission Shakti started by Naveen Patnaik in 2001 - comprising 70 lakh women in 6 lakh groups - has always played a vital role during any disaster or emergency situation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)