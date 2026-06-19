Women Tackling Coal Dust and Other Eco Wins This Week

Indian women fight back against toxic coal dust, the US hits a solar milestone, and there's good news for soil in Kenya and cars worldwide.Solar quietly overtakes coal in the US

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Coal once supplied most of the power for the US, but cheaper natural gas and nuclear power have pushed it aside over the past decade. The Trump administration calls coal the "backbone of affordable and reliable energy" and just pumped $700 million into the industry.

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But in May 2026, coal hit one of its lowest monthly shares ever, falling to just 12% of the US energy mix, with solar outpacing it for the first time on record.

EVs exceed every growth forecast

The global EV market is growing far faster than expected. Sales have grown tenfold in six years, and by May 2026, 63% of new cars sold worldwide were electric. China leads the charge, but Ethiopia stands out in Africa.

Since banning combustion-engine imports in 2024, the eastern African country's electric fleet has nearly quadrupled to over 100,000 vehicles — powered almost entirely by cheap hydropower.

Sand and algae bring Kenyan soil back to life

Freshwater is scarce and the ground is mostly sand on this remote Kenyan island, yet crops are starting to grow. Soil microbiologist Su Kahumbu is rebuilding fertile ground using microorganisms, organic waste and clever moisture retention instead of fertilizer.

The results are already visible, with trees and beans taking root in soil that until recently was barren. The same techniques are now being tested on polluted urban soils, too.

India's coal-town women fight back against toxic dust

Delhi often makes headlines for India's air pollution crisis, but it's in mining towns like Bokaro, in Jharkhand, where the air is genuinely worse. Coal production there tops 200 million metric tons a year, leaving residents exposed to constant dust and rising respiratory illness.

When authorities failed to act, local women did. Trained as "Paryavaran Sakhis," or friends of the environment, they track pollution levels, flag hotspots and demand accountability.

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).