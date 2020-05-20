World Bank-funded JTFRP to Restart in Jammu Next Week

Jammu, May 20 (PTI) The work on World Bank-funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) will restart next week in the Jammu region, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

JK Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA) Chief Executive Officer Syed Abid Rasheed Shah said the resumption of work would instill hope and play a crucial role in creating employment opportunities.

Shah, also the CEO of the project, asked engineers and contractors to resume work while strictly adhering to the coronavirus guidelines issued by the government for the construction sector.

Chairing a meeting to chalk out the modalities, he directed the project manager to depute the staff for execution and monitoring of these works. The contractors were asked to mobilize men and machinery immediately at the construction sites, an official spokesman said.

"The works be executed in a systemic manner and each project activity be planned in such a manner so as to ensure that work on all the projects are completed within the agreed upon timelines,” Shah said.

JTFRP is executing works worth Rs 166 crore on the upgradation of seven vital road projects and three bridges in Jammu division.

