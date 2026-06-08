World Environment Day: Governor, Stars Unite for Urgent Climate Action!

Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Jishnu Dev Varma attended the World Environment Day 2026 gathering hosted by Asif Bhamla and Bhamla Foundation at Carter Road Amphitheatre, Bandra. Held with #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar, the high-profile public gathering turned climate awareness into visible citizen action, while the #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar gathering brought leaders, artists and citizens together for nationwide environmental action.

The evening brought together public leadership, environmental advocacy, music, cinema, television and community participation under one message: India must move from awareness to action for the planet. The programme featured the launch of a nationwide environment awareness campaign and musical anthem under #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar, along with the presentation of Environmental Leadership Awards by the Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra.

Also Read | India News | UP: Shamli Police Arrest 2 in Forced Religious Conversion Case, 16 Held in Multiple Offences.

The gathering also brought together prominent names from public life and entertainment, including Vishal Jethwa, Shankar Mahadevan, Raghav Juyal, Manish Malhotra, Gaur Gopal Das, Jaani, Luke Coutinho, Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar, Ravi Dubey, Rupali Ganguly, Somba Nagpal, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Rahmani, Mannara Chopra, Milind Deora, Sagar Bhatia, Sshura Khan and many more.

"World Environment Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a call for every citizen to respect the Earth through action. Through #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar, Bhamla Foundation is bringing government, civic institutions, artists, young people and communities together so environmental responsibility becomes part of everyday life. " - Asif Bhamla, Chairman, Bhamla Foundation

Also Read | Sports News | Brazil Lose Wesley to Injury Ahead of FIFA World Cup Opener; Midfielder Ederson Called Up as Replacement.

Bhamla Foundation Initiatives

Known for its action-led environmental and social initiatives, Bhamla Foundation has built campaigns around tree plantation and urban forestation, beach and mangrove clean-ups, waste management, community engagement and anthem-led awareness. Its public impact includes 50,000+ trees, 550+ beach clean-ups, 800+ institutions and a 30,000+ patron network.

The Carter Road event opened from 5:00 PM onwards, with the formal protocol segment including Vande Mataram, the National Anthem, the Maharashtra State Song, a welcome address by Shri Asif Bhamla, felicitation of dignitaries by Bhamla Foundation leadership, presentation of Environmental Leadership Awards, the #NowForClimate and #BhoomiNamaskar campaign launch, an address by the Hon'ble Governor and a vote of thanks by Shri Vijay Karia.

About Bhamla Foundation: Bhamla Foundation is a Mumbai-based environmental and social impact NGO working across climate awareness, urban greening, clean-up drives, waste management, public health and community-led campaigns. Through partnerships with civic bodies, institutions, public figures and citizens, the Foundation works to protect the planet for future generations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).