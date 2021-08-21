New York [US], August 21 (ANI): The UNICEF on Thursday said in a report that nearly one billion children all across the world are at high risk of the impacts of the climate crisis.

"Climate change threatens the health, education, and protection of children, particularly those in the Central African Republic, Chad, and Nigeria, among other countries," the UNICEF said.

The report ranks countries based on children's exposure to climate and environmental shocks, such as cyclones and heatwaves, as well as their vulnerability to those shocks, based on their access to essential services.

UNICEF warned that the number of children at risk will likely increase as the impacts of climate accelerate and is calling on governments to increase investment in climate adaptation and resilience in key services for children. (ANI)

