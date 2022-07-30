Mexico City, Jul 30 (AP) A fire at an oil refinery operated by Mexico's state-owned Petroleos Mexicanos company left one worker dead and another missing Friday.

The company, known as Pemex, said the accident occurred early when lightning apparently started a fire at a waste processing tank.

A pump truck that was nearby also caught fire, killing one worker from a subcontracting firm, Amarelo Power. An employee of another subcontractor, GMG, was listed as missing.

Pemex said fire teams controlled the blaze at the Madero refinery in the Gulf coast state of Tamaulipas. (AP)

