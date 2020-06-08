World News | 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Residential Building Collapses in Pakistan's Karachi

World. (File Image)

Karachi [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): At least one person died while four others were injured after a residential building collapsed in Lyari's Liaqat Colony on Sunday night, reported Dawn.

All the four injured which included a woman and a child were taken to Civil Hospital for medical treatment, the outlet reported citing Karachi Police Office.

City SSP Muqaddas Haider told Dawn that residents had been given notices due to the dilapidated state of the building, because of which many families had vacated their apartments.

Haider said that on Sunday morning another major crack appeared in the building due to which several more people evacuated their apartments.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed the Karachi commissioner to begin rescue operations.

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) spokesperson Ali Mehdi Kazmi said the residential building was in 'dilapidated state' and 'was old'.

"The residential building was in a dilapidated state and was old. Notices were issued six months ago to vacate the building and around two months ago it was also recommended that the electricity and gas supply be cut," he said while adding that despite this, the district administration did not take the necessary action. (ANI)

