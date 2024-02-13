New York, February 13: One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting incident at a subway station in the Bronx country in New York on Monday evening, ABC News reported quoting police. According to the report, around 4:30 p.m. ET, officers responded to 911 calls of a shooting at the Mount Eden Avenue station and found six people shot, New York city Police Department (NYPD) Chief of Transit Michael M. Kemper told reporters at a media briefing Monday night. US Shooting: Four Killed, One Injured in Market Shooting in Georgia’s Rustavi (Watch Videos).

After the shooting incident, four men and two women were taken to local hospitals and 34 year old man died at St. Barnabas Hospital, Kemper said. The injuries to the other victims were not life-threatening, according to the police. Kemper said the shooting was not random and started inside a No. 4 train when two groups got into a dispute. US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

As the train pulled into the station, one person took out a gun and opened fire, according to Kemper. ABC News reported. "This is unacceptable, and when detectives make an arrest ... there must be swift, immediate, strong consequences," Kemper said. ABC News reported that some of the people shot at were part of that initial dispute, while others were not, Kemper said. No further information was made available about the victims at the briefing. A suspect has not been identified, officials said.

