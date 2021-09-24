Tennessee [US], September 24 (ANI): One person was killed and another dozen suffered injuries in a shooting at a grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee on Thursday, Sputnik reported citing the local police.

Police Chief Dale Lane said during a news conference cited by local media.

Lane said that there was only one shooter involved in the incident and that they took their own life prior to apprehension by law enforcement, according to CBS News.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

