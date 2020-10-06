Port-au-Prince, Oct 6 (AP) A couple hundred university students blocked roads and burned cars Monday as they clashed with police in Haiti's capital while protesting the killing of a fellow student at a demonstration last week.

Grégory Saint-Hilaire was killed Friday in front of a university in Port-au-Prince during a small protest in which dozens of students demanded work opportunities. One protester died during Monday's protest after being shot in the head.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Be Discharged Today: US President Says He Feels Better Than He Did 20 Years Ago, Claims US Has Developed Great Drugs & Knowledge Under Trump Administration.

Students blamed both deaths on police.

There was no immediate comment from authorities on the latest death. The government issued a statement calling Saint-Hilaire's death “revolting and inexcusable” and saying an investigation was under way.

Also Read | White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Students and supporters vowed to keep protesting as Haiti's economic crisis deepens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It's very hard for us to get work,” said 42-year-old Jean-Pierre Maxon. “Parents can't provide for their children.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)