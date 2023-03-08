Lahore, Mar 8 (PTI) One activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was killed on Wednesday during a crackdown on ousted prime minister Imran Khan's supporters who gathered outside his residence in Lahore, defying a government ban on rallies in the city.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse PTI activists. The party, however, claimed that its "peaceful" workers were arrested after reports emerged that the provincial capital had been placed under Section 144, banning public gatherings.

Also Read | Holi 2023 Wishes: 'Love, Laughter, Goodness', US President Joe Biden Extends Greetings on Festival of Colors.

The police arrested over 100 activists of Khan's party.

"PTI worker Ali Bilal (40) was killed after receiving a head injury during the baton charge. Over a dozen have been injured and the condition of three of them is very critical," Senior PTI leader Shireen Mazari told the media.

Also Read | Indonesia Landslide: 17 Killed, 41 Missing After Landslides Strike Western Province of Riau Islands.

She also said women workers of PTI were attacked by water cannons. "They are using chemicals in the water from the water cannons being fired on our women workers especially."

Khan's party announced that it will register a murder case against Punjab's caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Lahore police chief Bilal Saddique Kamyana.

The PTI alleged that victim Bilal was arrested and later was inflicted brutal torture by police that resulted in his death.

The party termed the police action as "fascist" and an attempt to “clear the way” to arrest 70-year-old former cricketer-turned politician.

After the bloody clashes between police and his party workers, Khan called off the party's "pro judiciary" rally from his Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar.

In a video address after the crackdown on party workers, Khan said: "Stop everything. We are not taking out the rally that we were supposed to as, I am saddened to say, that all the moves they (the government) are making are aimed at running away from elections. They are trying to ensure that chaos spreads and that is why I am asking my workers to finish it and go home."

Khan said the government wants an excuse to delay the elections in Punjab and for this it needs dead bodies. "Police have picked up our 100 workers. We will not let the government and its handlers succeed in its nefarious design," he said.

"Ali Bilal unarmed & our dedicated & passionate PTI worker murdered by Punjab police. Shameful, this brutality on unarmed PTI workers who were coming to attend an election rally. Pakistan is in the grip of murderous criminals. We will file cases against IG, CCPO & others for murder," Khan said in a tweet.

The Lahore police said that 70 PTI workers have been taken into custody. "One PTI worker was killed in clashes while 70 were arrested. Three policemen have also suffered injuries in the clashes," the police said in a statement.

The police have managed to remove all PTI camps and workers from Khan's residence and it is believed that if the government decides to arrest him no hurdles can come in the way.

Last Sunday, police failed to arrest Khan primarily because of the resistance of a large number of PTI workers outside his residence.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.

Police have registered at least 76 cases against the PTI chief since his ouster from power in April last year.

President Dr Arif Alvi has announced April 30 for elections in Punjab in line with the Supreme Court's order. The PML-N led ruling coalition in the Centre has openly declared that the elections will not be held.

The Punjab caretaker government has imposed a ban on public gatherings in Lahore.

Earlier, a heavy contingent of police placed containers and barriers on the way to Khan's residence, blocking all entries.

Police used water cannons, fired tear gas and baton charged the PTI workers including women. The police bundled the resisting workers into police vans, the party said.

The riot police also smashed the cars of the PTI workers which were parked at Zaman Park. Police officials also manhandled journalists who protested the action, it claimed.

"Police have arrested a number of PTI workers who had gathered at Zaman Park," PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar told a press conference here.

He said police tortured PTI workers and also manhandled women.

"Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi launched the crackdown on PTI workers at the behest of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is directly running the Punjab government," he said, adding that it is the fear of Imran Khan that made the government unnerved.

"How come the government can ban rallies in Lahore while elections in Punjab have been announced for April 30," he asked.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah justified police action, saying "we had terror alerts from agencies" therefore ban on public gatherings and rallies imposed on Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)