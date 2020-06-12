World News | 1 Killed, Several Injured in Blast in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): One person was killed and several others suffered injuries in an explosion at Saddar Koila Center Chowk in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Friday.

As soon as the blast was reported, security forces moved in and immediately cordoned off the area while rescue teams arrived to aid the injured, Dunya News reported.

According to rescue sources, the blast was caused by explosives planted in a parked motorcycle.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

