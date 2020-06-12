Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | 1 Killed, Several Injured in Blast in Rawalpindi

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 11:40 PM IST
World. (File Image)

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], June 12 (ANI): One person was killed and several others suffered injuries in an explosion at Saddar Koila Center Chowk in Pakistan's Rawalpindi on Friday.

As soon as the blast was reported, security forces moved in and immediately cordoned off the area while rescue teams arrived to aid the injured, Dunya News reported.

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

According to rescue sources, the blast was caused by explosives planted in a parked motorcycle.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

