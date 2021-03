Kabul [Afghanistan], March 7 (ANI): One person was killed and over 18 were injured in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunar province on Saturday evening.

Citing sources, TOLO News reported that the incident took place at a restaurant in Asadabad, the center of Kunar province, this evening, sources said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

