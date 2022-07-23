Beijing, Jul 23 (AP) Ten employees of a coal company died in northwestern China on Saturday when a mountainside slope collapsed on them, state media reported.

Rescuers spent all day to retrieve the workers who were buried in their vehicle en route to a mine site in Jingtai county in Gansu province, CCTV reported.

Ten died and seven were found alive with light injuries. Operations stopped around 8 pm Saturday.

The workers were employed by Shanxi Coking Coal Minbao group.

An investigation into the incident was underway. (AP)

