Washington, Apr 18 (AP) Approximately 10,000 pages of records related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy have been released.

The Friday release continues the disclosure of national secrets ordered by President Donald Trump. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says in a statement the RFK files' release will “shine a long-overdue light on the truth”.

Gabbard says, “Nearly 60 years after the tragic assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy, the American people will, for the first time, have the opportunity to review the federal government's investigation thanks to the leadership of President Trump.”

The US National Archives and Records Administration posted roughly 229 files containing the pages on its website. (AP)

