Islamabad [Pakistan], May 4 (ANI): At least 11 people were killed while over 20 sustained injuries in a bus accident at Hasan Abdal's Burhan Interchange on Monday.

The District Police Officer Attock, Syed Khalid, informed that the bus turned upside down, reported Geo News.

The high-speed bus turned turtle as it was on its way from Lahore to Mardan. (ANI)

