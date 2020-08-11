Panama City, Aug 11 (AP) Panamanian officials travelled Monday to a remote riverside community where floodwaters over the weekend drowned 11 members of a family, nine of them children.

The victims were among 17 family members whose thatch-roofed, elevated home gave way to the swollen waters of the Bejuco River in central Panama.

Also Read | COVID-19 Global Tally Surges Past 20 Million, According to Reuters Tally and Worldometers Tracker.

Carlos Rumbo, director of the National Protection System, said the children were between the ages of 4 and 12 years old.

Two women, one of them pregnant, also drowned. The last victim was recovered late Sunday.

Also Read | Noida Police Arrests 33-Year-Old Man After Be Called Emergency Number '100' And Threatened to Harm PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

The family had climbed atop the structure, but the wood frame collapsed, tossing them all back into the water.

They lived in the Calovebora community in Veraguas province.

President Laurentino Cortizo said in a statement that he regretted the deaths and promised to send assistance to family. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)