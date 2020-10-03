Washington, Oct 2 (AP) Cleveland officials say they're aware of 11 positive coronavirus cases related to the setup and planning for Tuesday's presidential debate.

The city said in a statement Friday that it's working with state and federal officials and is involved with interviewing those who tested positive.

Also Read | Amy Coney Barrett, US Supreme Court Nominee, Had Contracted COVID-19 in Summer: Reports.

Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump announced that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19. Both traveled to Cleveland on Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the campaign. It's unclear where they contracted the virus.

Cleveland officials say most of the cases stemming from the pre-debate planning and setup involved people from out of state. They say health officials are now looking into their travels. (AP)

Also Read | UAE’s Burj Khalifa Lit in Tricolour With Portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi to Mark International Day of Non-Violence 2020; Watch Video.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)