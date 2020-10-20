Kabul [Afghanistan], October 20 (ANI): At least 12 police force members, including the district police chief, were killed in two explosions in Kang district, in Afghanistan's Nimroz province, on Tuesday, said a member of Nimroz's provincial council.

Nematullah Sediqqi, a member of Nimroz's provincial council, said that the two explosions, both roadside blasts, took place near the centre of Kang district.

Also Read | UK Govt Sets Deadline for Manchester to Accept Strict COVID-19 Restrictions.

The first incident occurred when a police vehicle hit a roadside bomb and five police personnel were killed, according to Tolo News.

Sediqqi said that the second explosion occurred when a vehicle carrying seven police force members, including the Kang district police chief, hit a roadside bomb. The victims were on their way to the scene of the first explosion and were killed in the blast.

Also Read | Trafalgar Day 2020: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Victory of Royal Navy Over French and Spanish Fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

Tolo News reports that this incident is in wake of two similar explosions in Maidan Wardak province that occurred on earlier on Tuesday in which five civilians were killed and nine more were wounded.

Tolo News, quoting the governor's office statement, said those wounded include five women and four children. The blast had hit two vehicles- a bus and a car carrying civilians. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)