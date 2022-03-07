Damascus [Syria], March 7 (ANI/Xinhua): As many as 13 soldiers were killed on Sunday when their bus was ambushed in the countryside of the Syrian central province of Homs, state news agency SANA reported.

Officers were among the slain soldiers, whose bus was attacked in the desert region of the city of Palmyra in the countryside of Homs, said the report.

It added that 18 other soldiers were wounded by the "terrorist attack," which was carried out with the use of various weapons.

The official agency didn't name the party behind the attack. Previous similar ones were all carried out by remnants of the Islamic State (IS) group, which is still active in the desert region.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights placed the death toll of the attack at 15.

It added that the death toll is likely going to rise as most of the wounded are in critical condition.

The attack is the latest in a series of targeting by the IS against the Syrian army in the desert area.

In January, a similar attack by IS on a military bus near Palmyra killed five soldiers and wounded 20 others, according to SANA. (ANI/Xinhua)

