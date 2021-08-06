Kabul [Afghanistan] August 6 (ANI): At least 13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Taleqan city of the country's Takhar provincial center on Thursday, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense.

"13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 others were wounded in an airstrike conducted by #AAF at the outskirts of Taleqan city, Takhar provincial center, late morning today. Also, 38 RPG, 8 artillery shells & some amount of their ammunition were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

These airstrikes come as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be meeting on Friday, August 6, under Indian Presidency to discuss the surge in violence by the Taliban in Afghanistan post US drawdown.

Moreover, the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Wednesday that they will continue their attacks on Afghan officials, after a car bomb attack on the country's acting defence minister General Bismillah Mohammadi's house.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified their offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away. (ANI)

