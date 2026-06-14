World News | 14 Indians Aboard MSV Virat 1 Successfully Rescued, Crew Heads to Mumbai

Muscat [Oman], June 14 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Oman on Sunday announced that all 14 crew members aboard the Indian flagged MSV Virat have been successfully rescued in the operation, with all members safe and in good health.

The embassy said they are now aboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai.

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In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been successfully completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health."

https://x.com/Indemb_Muscat/status/2066139171933290962?s=20

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The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) confirmed that all 14 Indian seafarers aboard MSV VIRAT-1 have been safely accounted for following the vessel's sinking approximately 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd, Oman. Swift emergency response procedures, continuous coordination with Omani authorities, the Embassy of India in Oman, and maritime stakeholders ensured the safety of the crew.

DGS remains committed to the safety, security, and welfare of Indian seafarers and continues to monitor the situation closely.

Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 dhow sank because of mechanical failure, sources said.

"In a closely coordinated and ongoing rescue operation at sea, 11 of the 14 crew members of MSC Virat 1 have been rescued and taken onboard by MV Jabal Ali 9. The rescue operation of the remaining members will be completed shortly. It has emerged that the vessel experienced an engine failure, and the crew eventually transferred safely to a liferaft. Rescue operation is presently underway through ships in the vicinity, under the coordination of Omani authorities. The Mission has learnt of an incident involving an Indian Flagged Mechanised Sailing Vessel Virat 1, off the coast of Oman, reportedly embarked with 14 Indian crew. Search and Rescue is being coordinated with the Omani authorities and vessels in vicinity of the incident," Indian Embassy in Oman stated.

The distress situation unfolded approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, Oman, on the morning of June 14. Upon receiving information that the vessel was in danger, the US Navy alerted shore authorities to launch the emergency response, according to sources. (ANI)

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