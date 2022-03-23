Accra [Ghana], March 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 14 people were killed in a road crash along the Cape Coast-Takoradi coastal highway in southern Ghana on Tuesday, officials said.

There were 14 charred bodies retrieved from the accident, said Emmanuel Bonney, the spokesman for the Western Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 2 Children Killed After Russian Troops Attack Rubizhne; Russians Destroy Chernobyl Laboratory.

The accident involved a van and a truck at Asempasa, a community along the highway, he added.

A fire ensued after the collision but was put out by the fire personnel, according to the spokesman.

Also Read | Russia President Vladimir Putin, France President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Ukraine Issue Over Phone.

He said details about the accident have not been established, but investigations are underway to determine the cause of the crash. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)