Tel Aviv [Israel], December 29 (ANI/TPS): Since the start of the Iron Swords War in Gaza, 14,575 foreign workers have entered Israel to fill the manpower needs in various fields of work, like agriculture.

Of these, on Thursday morning, 210 Sri Lankans arrived on a flight from their country and will work in agriculture.

The workers were welcomed at the airport by the head of the Foreign Workers Administration and her team.

Israel's Population and Immigration Authority and representatives of the Israeli government have been working to bring more foreign workers into the country by easing work visa regulations and so forth in order to fill the need created by the call-up of more than 300,000 Israelis for military reserve duty. (ANI/TPS)

