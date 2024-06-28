New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Continuing their outstanding performance, 146 Indian students, including 75 women and 71 men, have been awarded Erasmus Mundus scholarships to pursue a two-year Masters programme in Europe for the 2024 academic year, making India one of the top recipients of the scholarship.

According to the Delegation of the European Union to India and Bhutan, "Worldwide, 2603 students from 137 countries have been awarded scholarships this year for the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master's degree, which offers a study programme jointly delivered by an international consortium of higher education institutions."

The Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Programme marks its 20th anniversary in 2024, a milestone that underscores the programme's positive impact on students, higher education institutions, and countries beyond the European Union.

"India has been the largest beneficiary of the programme, with over 2000 students receiving the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship since its inception in 2004. Overall, more than 6,000 Erasmus+ short- and long-term scholarships have been awarded to Indian students since the programme opened to international students in 2004, providing access to state-of-the-art education and research facilities, international exposure, and valuable professional networks and thus opening up wider professional opportunities," the statement read.

The Delegation of the European Union to India hosted an event for the grantees, celebrating the growing people-to-people links and mobility between the EU and India. These scholars are set to embark on their international degree programme in Europe starting this September.

The selected students will have the opportunity to study and conduct research at a minimum of two universities in different European countries, earning joint or double degrees in diverse fields such as sustainability, pharmaceuticals, engineering, quantum, data and various STEM and social science disciplines. The fully funded scholarship covers the recipient's tuition fees, travel costs and living allowance.

While congratulating the winners, Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said: "Over 80,000 Indian students are studying in Europe, reflecting a growing appreciation for the continent's diverse academic offerings, rich cultural heritage, and unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional growth. The fact that India has been a top recipient of Erasmus+ scholarships since their inception, despite their competitive nature, speaks volumes about the calibre of Indian students. This is the start of an enriching and transformative experience for them. As they are about to study and live a unique experience in an EU country, they will also become ambassadors of the partnership between the EU and India. I wish them every success."

Bringing together Indian students, Erasmus and Research Alumni, and representatives of EU Member States (Czech Republic, Germany, France, Italy, and Belgium), the event provided an interactive platform to share information on travel, living and studying in Europe.

Erasmus, meaning European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students, is a programme established in 1987 by the European Union to support not only education for students from across the globe but also to encourage partnerships between universities and countries. (ANI)

