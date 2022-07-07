Quetta [Pakistan], July 7 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan in the last 48 hours, local media stated on Thursday.

According to Dawn newspaper, 10 people including women were killed in different areas of Balochistan. While five people, including four women and a young boy, were swept away in a flash flood from nearby mountains in the Khusnob area of Qila Saifullah.

More than 90 per cent of the mud houses in the area were badly impacted especially Qila Saifullah due to heavy rains and flash floods, Dawn reported citing an official.

"We are shifting the affected population to safe places with the help of Frontier Corps," the official said, adding that 200 tents have been erected for the displaced people.

In Gilgit-Baltistan at least five people were killed, including four women and a child in Sherqila village of Ghizer district after being swept away in flash floods, Dawn reported.

Owing to heavy monsoon rainfall, a notification issued by PDMA Balochistan announced the emergency in the Quetta district.

Relief operations in the affected area were launched by the Quetta district administration and rescue teams. As per PDMA officials, over 50 mud houses collapsed in the Sariab Mills area, Eastern Bypass, and other areas on the outskirts.

In Gwadar, army troops were helping the local administration to drain the water accumulated in several areas. According to the Met office, northern and central parts of Balochistan will receive more heavy rains with thunderstorms, reports said.

The heavy downpour also caused flash-flooding and inundated several low-lying areas. (ANI)

