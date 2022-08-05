Antananarivo [Madagascar], August 5 (ANI): Indian Ambassador in Madagascar Abhay Kumar on Friday highlighted the progress made in bilateral ties between India and Madagascar in recent months.

India announced the donation of 15,000 bicycles to Madagascar on June 3, 2022 on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. "The first batch of bicycles reached Tamatave yesterday," informed Ambassador Kumar.

India is also going to donate 5000 metric tonnes of rice to Madagascar to help it in its fight against drought in the South of Madagascar. "The consignment carrying 5000 tonnes of rice is on its way and will reach the port of Tamatave by August 13, 2022", the Ambassador said.

Indian Ambassador informed that on July 29, 2022, a centre for Indian Diaspora in Madagascar titled "Indian Dhow" was inaugurated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, Richard Randriamandrato.

The centre will go a long way in promoting the history of the Indian diaspora along with highlighting their struggles and successes in Madagascar. It will also work as a centre for cultural promotion, organization of events and a place of meetings and training like yoga sessions.

Ambassador highlighted that students from Madagscar have started registering themselves for online courses in Indian Universities under the MOU on Tele-education and telemedicine that was signed between India and Madagascar on July 12, 2022. He encouraged Malagasy students to register themselves for the courses.

A number of MOUs have been finalised between the two countries and a number of them are under finalisation such as MoU for Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine, MoU in the Field of Ayurveda and Traditional Malagasy Medicines.

The Ambassador encouraged everyone to take advantage of the free yoga and Hindi classes that are being held in the embassy since June 2022.

Kumar also shared that a cultural troupe from India will perform in Madagascar soon to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He underlined that India considers Madagascar a vital pole in the collaborative maritime vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and has stood with Madagascar as a true all-weather friend and will continue to do so. (ANI)

