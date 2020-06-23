Guatemala City, Jun 22 (AP) Guatemalan Preisdent Alejandro Giammattei said Monday that 151 of the people who work at his official residence have tested positive for COVID-19, and one has died.

Many of the infections were found among workers in the Secretariat of Administrative Affairs and Security at the presidential residence, which includes his offices, in downtown Guatemala City. Giammattei said 69 of those infected have recovered and at least five, who had been in critical condition, have improved.

The president, himself a physician, has not tested positive.

Giammattei made the announcement during an event at the Foreign Relations Ministry to announce that the European Union had donated laboratory material for 72,000 COVID-19 tests.

Guatemala's tax agency has reported 36 cases and the prosecutor's office 19. Nationwide, Guatemala has reported 12.614 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 531 deaths. (AP)

