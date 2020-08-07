Doha [Qatar], Aug 7 (Sputnik/ANI): Sixteen employees of the Lebanese capital's port were detained in the explosion case, a military court spokesman, acting judge Fadi Akiki, said on Thursday.

"The military prosecutor's office is completing the initial phase of the investigation into the fatal explosion that occurred in hangar 12 in the port of Beirut. More than 18 people from the board of the port administration and customs administration, those who carried out repairs in the hangar and stored explosives there, have been questioned," Akiki told the Lebanese National News Agency.

Also Read | Sri Lanka General Elections Results 2020: Mahinda Rajapaksa Thanks PM Narendra Modi For Congratulatory Phone Call Over SLPP's Likely Win.

"The number of detained within the investigation is 16 people," Akiki added. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)