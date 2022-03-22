Abuja [Nigeria], March 22 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 16 villagers were killed following an attack by suspected bandits in Nigeria's northwestern state of Zamfara, police confirmed on Monday.

The gunmen's invasion of the Ganar Kiyawa village in the Bukkuyum local government area of the state on Sunday was a "bizarre crime" that left behind sorrows, tears and blood, spokesman for the state police Muhammad Shehu told reporters.

Shehu said security agencies are currently conducting an extensive bush combing of the affected community.

Armed attacks have been a primary security threat in Nigeria's northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings in recent months. (ANI/Xinhua)

