Bogota [Colombia], March 27 (ANI): At least 17 people were injured in a car bomb attack in Corinto district in southwest Colombia.

The incident took place on Friday when the bomb exploded near city hall in the Corinto district, Anadolu Agency reported. The injured included mostly municipal employees.

According to the authorities, the blast was a terror attack.

The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals. The blast caused extensive damage to surrounding houses and businesses.

President of Colombia Ivan Duque condemned the attack. "Terrorism is the weapon of cowards. I gave the security forces instructions to find the criminals. We will continue to fight terrorism relentlessly wherever it is," he tweeted. (ANI)

