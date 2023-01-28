New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the Indo-Egypt joint training exercise Cyclone on Friday culminated in Rajasthan after intense validation training.

"Exercise #CYCLONE 2023 The joint exercise between #IndianArmy & #EgyptianArmy culminated after an intense validation training. The exercise was successful in sharing best practices between #SpecialForces of both the Nations. #IndianArmy #OnPathToTransformation," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Also Read | Indian-Origin Sikh Engineer Navjot Sawhney Wins UK PM Rishi Sunak's Points of Light Award for Designing Energy-Efficient Manual Washing Machine.

The first joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian and the Egyptian Army, 'Exercise Cyclone - I' started on 14 January at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, said the Ministry of Defence press release.

The exercise aimed to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries and focus on sharing professional skills and interoperability of special forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations.

Also Read | Buddhism Thrives Globally Under PM Narendra Modi's Government, Says Report.

The 14-day-long exercise was carried out in the deserts of Rajasthan engaging both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as Sniping, Combat Free Fall, Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures.

The participants also undertook joint planning and drills for Special Forces operations in a mechanized warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps/hideouts to include sniping of High-Value Targets.

India and Egypt, two of the world's oldest civilizations, have enjoyed a history of close contact from ancient times. With a population of around 110 million, a location that straddles Africa and Asia, and a capital that hosts the League of Arab States, Egypt is a pivotal player in development.

It is also a country with which India enjoyed an exceptionally close relationship since immediately after its Independence. This is only natural, as the two countries were cofounders of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in the 1950s.

Meanwhile, during his visit from January 24-27, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended India's 74th Republic Day parade as the chief guest. He was the first Egyptian premier to have been invited to the Republic Day parade.

During the Republic Day Parade, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time.

The Egyptian side also considered the possibility of allocating a special area for the Indian industries in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCEZ), and the Indian side can arrange for the master plan, according to the statement.

Egypt also took note of India's candidature for a non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2029-29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)