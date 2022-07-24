Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], July 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died when a small aeroplane crashed near a sports airfield in Nisici, some 30 kilometres north of the capital Sarajevo, said the Prosecutor's office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Saturday.

The victims were European Union citizens, according to the office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Canton Sarajevo has confirmed receiving the notification about the crash at 3 pm and sending police officers and emergency help to the site.

The Prosecutor's office is leading the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

According to social media posts of local sports pilots, the crashed plane carried two Austrian citizens but had French registration numbers. (ANI/Xinhua)

