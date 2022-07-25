Kathmandu, Jul 25 (PTI) Two Indians, including a woman, were among 36 people arrested for allegedly duping people during a police raid at a call centre run by a Chinese national in Kathmandu on Monday.

The arrested, which included 33 Nepalese and one Chinese national, were employees of Sky World Service Centre located at Tinkune area here. The 43-year-old Chinese national is the management head of the company, police said.

They were arrested for running scams to extort money, cheating people and hacking personal information, Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Range said.

The two Indians -- a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman -- hailed from Uttar Pradesh. The 33 Nepalese nationals arrested included five women, police said.

Police have confiscated Rs 8,29,000 cash, 362 laptops and 748 desktop computers during the raid.

