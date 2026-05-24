World News | 2 Injured, Including Suspected Gunman, in Shooting Near White House Complex

Washington DC [US], May 24 (ANI): Two people were reportedly injured, including a suspected gunman, after nearly 30 gunshots were heard near the White House complex at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, close to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, according to law enforcement sources cited by CBS News.

According to the report, the suspect allegedly opened fire at a security booth outside the White House where US Secret Service officers were stationed.

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Secret Service personnel returned fire, injuring the suspect, while a bystander was also reportedly wounded. No Secret Service officers were believed to have been hit, CBS News reported, citing sources.

FBI Washington Field Office stated in a post on X, "The FBI Washington Field Office has responded to reports of shots fired near the White House in support of our U.S. Secret Service partners."

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https://x.com/FBIWFO/status/2058332631926771747?s=20

Despite heightened security measures following the incident, the temporary lockdown at the White House was later lifted.

US Congressman Randy Fine said in a post on X, "Praying for everyone's safety at the White House right now."

https://x.com/RepFine/status/2058322512740508029?s=20

Representative Nancy Mace also condemned the violence.

In a post on X, she said, "There is no place for political violence in America, none. Unfortunately, this has become a new normal for our country. We are sick of seeing this. Enough is enough. Political violence is never the answer, no matter who you are or what you believe. This has to stop."

https://x.com/RepNancyMace/status/2058323223561854990?s=20

The North Lawn of the White House complex was cleared by the US Secret Service on Saturday evening (local time) after reports of apparent gunshots near the area triggered a security response, according to ABC News.

The reported gunshots triggered a temporary lockdown and prompted a quick response from the Secret Service, CNN reported.

The Secret Service said it was investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest, located close to the White House grounds.

https://x.com/SecretSvcSpox/status/2058318430139240542?s=20

"We are aware of reports of shots fired near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and are working to corroborate the information with personnel on the ground. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," the agency said in a statement posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)