Peshawar, Dec 19 (PTI) At least two persons were killed and four others injured in a suicide attack on an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in Pakistan's Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday.

The vehicle was being used for the ANP workers amid local government polls in Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The blast occurred near the Pak-Afghan border in Sur Qamar area within Laghrey police station's limits, Dawn reported.

Bajaur District Police Office Samad Khan confirmed that two persons were killed and four others injured in the attack, the paper said.

Khan said that police and law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene following the blast.

This was the second targetted attack on ANP as the party's local leader Umer Khattab Sherani was killed on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him outside his house in Dera Ismail Khan. Sherani was the ANP's candidate for the city mayor seat in the Local Government Elections. PTI

