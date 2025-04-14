Conway, Apr 14 (AP) Two people were killed and nine injured in a shooting at a city park in Arkansas Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened at 5th Avenue Park in Conway, about 43 kilometres north of Little Rock. Conway Police said in a Facebook post Sunday night that the nine people injured were in stable condition at area hospitals.

A spokesperson for the police department declined to release additional details Monday morning, including whether investigators have a suspect or what led to the shooting. The 10-acre park has a large playground, basketball goals and a splashpad. (AP)

